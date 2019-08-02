Court stops MP Ken Okoth’s cremation, burial

A Nairobi Court has temporarily stopped the burial or cremation of the late Kibra MP Ken Okoth slated for this Saturday.



This is after an alleged second wife filed an application to have her son recognised before his ‘father’ is interred.

In her ruling, Senior Principal Magistrate Mmasi named Angelina Okoth, the MP’s mother, his wife Monica Okoth and Lee Funeral Home as defendants respectively while Anne Muthoni Thumbi, a Nairobi MCA is the plaintiff.

The court ordered Thumbi to serve the respondents immediately before the hearing on 9th August 2019.

Thumbi who says she is ready for a DNA test wants to be recognized as one of the wives of the late MP.

Okoth succumbed to colorectal cancer on Friday last week at the Nairobi Hospital. .

Through lawyer Elkana Mogaka, Thumbi said she and her son have been excluded from the burial arrangements for Okoth. She claimed that the family has decided to have the MP cremated so as to destroy any evidence that her five year son was sired by the deceased.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko shocked mourners during a memorial service of the late MP at Moi Girl’s High School in Kibra when he claimed that that the MP had a son with Thumbi, formerly a nurse at Aga Khan hospital.

According to Sonko, the late Okoth and Ms. Muthoni met in 2013 during a medical camp hosted by the Sonko Rescue team in Kibra.

“In 2013 Ken Okoth invited Sonko Rescue team to hold a medical camp for his constituents in Kibra. There were beautiful nurses and he fell in love with one of our nurses called Anita. And they began going out together. I can attest to that,” said Sonko.

The Nairobi governor who caused a storm wants the family of Okoth to recognize Ms Thumbi and Okoth’s son.

“Im urging that Okoth’s son be recognised. Anita together with her son even visited Ken Okoth’s mother who is here before us. They had happy moments and Ken loved his son. So it is not right to sideline this child.”