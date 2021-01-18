Court stops swearing-in of Kananu as governor

The High Court has temporarily stopped the swearing-in of Anne Kananu Mwenda as Nairobi Governor pending the hearing and determination of a suit filed by the Law Society of Kenya.

LSK filed an urgent suit Monday seeking to prevent Kananu from taking over as Nairobi Governor following the impeachment of Mike Mbuvi Sonko.

The temporary orders were granted by Justice Anthony Mrima, who set January 28, 2021, as the hearing date for the case.

According to the court papers, LSK wants the court to issue orders requiring a by-election within the 60-days legal timeline as provided for under Article 182 (5). LSK moved to court as Kananu took office as the Nairobi deputy governor.

The LSK argues that the hurried swearing-in of Kananu is illegal and a brazen attempt to undermine the process of a by-election as required by the Constitution.

“The Petitioner further avers that the hurried swearing-in of Anne Kananu Mwenda without regard to the constitution and law is a calculated political move to avoid a by-election in Nairobi. This act undermines the right of the people of Nairobi to elect a Governor and Deputy Governor of their choice. It also sets a dangerous precedent in the application of the rule of law” said Havi.

Speaker Benson Mutura assumed the office as Acting Governor after the ouster of Sonko in December 2020.

At the time, Sonko had no deputy but had nominated Kananu whose vetting was halted by cases in court.

Meanwhile, the Jubilee Party has sent a congratulatory message to Anne Kananu immediately after she officially took over the office.

In a tweet, the Jubilee Party promised Kananu their unwavering support in ensuring seamless service delivery to the people of Nairobi County.

Speaking to the press earlier, Kananu echoed her commitment towards improving the delivery of services in Nairobi City County, vowing not to entertain political interference.

She said she will lead from the front, and collaborate well with the County Assembly, the national government, and the leadership of the Nairobi Metropolitan Service to reclaim Nairobi as a clean, green city in the sun.

Kananu took the oath of office as Nairobi Deputy Governor on Friday.