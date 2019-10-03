Court stops swearing in of NLC team

The Employment and Labour relations court has stopped the swearing-in of the new National Land Commission (NLC) team, hours after President Kenyatta gazetted their appointment.

The NLC Chairman Gerishom Otachi and eight members will not assume office until a petition filed in court is heard and determined.

In a special Gazette notice Wednesday evening, the President appointed the team to be chaired by lawyer Otachi for a non-renewable six-year term.

Other members include Tiya Galgalo, Kazungu Kambi, Esther Murugi, James Tuitoek, Reginald Okumu, Hubbie Huseein Al-Haji and Alister Murimi Mutugi.

In the petition activist Okiya Omtatah claims that the nomination of the nine member team expected to take over at the National Land Commission for a six year non renewable term was not open.

he further claims that the panel that approved the team was incompetent and that that the appointments were irregular.

The court ruled that the team led by lawyer Gerishom Otachi should not assume office pending the hearing and determination of the petition.