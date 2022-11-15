Court stops vetting of Principal Secretaries

A Nairobi court has temporarily stopped the ongoing vetting of 51 Principal Secretary nominees by Parliament.

The exercise that entered the second day Tuesday hangs in the balance after the Employment and Labour relations court Tuesday issued the orders pending the determination of a petition filed by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK).

“A conservatory order is hereby issued restraining and barring the National Assembly from receiving or if already received, barring the processing, vetting or in any way proceeding or processing the nomination for appointment of the 51 nominees as PSs,” the order by Justice Nzioka Wa Makau reads.

The lawyers’ association is challenging the appointments arguing they do not meet the constitutional threshold.

The matter will be heard Monday next week November 21.

