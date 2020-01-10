Court summons AG over Miguna deportation drama

The High Court has summoned the Attorney General Kihara Kariuki to explain why court orders allowing controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna to return to Kenya have been flouted.

Justice John Mativo ordered the Attorney General to appear before the court on Monday to explain why the immigration department had failed to comply with the orders.

While issuing the summons Friday morning, the judge accused the government of going against court orders.

Miguna’s lawyer John Khaminwa, told the court that his client is unable to travel to Kenya due an alert issued by the state through the office of the president.

He also noted that the immigration office had indicated on Monday that they were ready to facilitate his return only to learn of the red alert from the office of the president.

The high court had in December 2018 ordered the Government to facilitate Migunas return and compensate him 7 million shillings for breach of his rights.

On Monday, High Court judge Weldon Korir ordered the state to facilitate Miguna’s return unconditionally.

Miguna was deported to Canada in February 2018 after presiding over the swearing in of ODM leader rails Odinga as the people’s president.

Miguna was last Tuesday blocked from flying on two different flights destined for Nairobi due to a red alert issued by the government.

He was deported to Canada, where he is a citizen, nearly two years ago. His Kenyan passport was taken away and allegedly perforated when he was first deported in February 2018.

His attempt to enter the country a month later resulted in his second deportation after dramatic scenes at the main international airport in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi.

This week, Miguna was scheduled to return to the country and had obtained a court order barring the government from stopping his entry.

However, the government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna stated that allowing Miguna into the country without valid travel documents amounted to a breach of the international aviation regulations.

The government through the spokesman had pledged to allow Miguna travel back to Kenya so long as he observed the travel regulations.

He directed Miguna to apply for a new passport at any Kenyan missions abroad. Miguna was bundled out of the country in February 2018.