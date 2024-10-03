Court suspends new university funding model

The case is coming up on December 16, 2024, to highlight submissions

The High Court has suspended the implementation of the new university funding model until a case filed by four petitioners is heard and determined.

The case, filed on October 13, 2023, by Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC), the Elimu Bora Working Group, Boaz Waruku, and the Students Caucus, argues that the funding model is discriminatory and locks thousands of students out of higher education.

Justice Chacha Mwita who issued the conservatory orders Thursday said the case faced delays after the Attorney-General, Education CS, and the Kenya Universities and College Placement Service failed to file their submissions on time.

The implementation has been halted until the case is heard and determined with the next hearing set for December 16, 2024.

The model, launched on May 3, 2023, by President William Ruto is meant to mainstream equity in financing university and TVET students through a combination of scholarships and loans.

The Ministry of Education last month unveiled a National committee comprising 129 members to review the new model following complaints raised by several stakeholders.

Kenyans have expressed concerns over the criteria used for placing students under various fee bands.

Summary of facts

October 3, 2024: Court temporarily stops the model

May 29, 2024: Case fails to take off

February 12, 2024: Court, again, pushes case to May 29, 2024

October 23, 2023: Court pushes case to February 12, 2024

October 13, 2023: Case filed to stop new higher education funding model

Additional information by KHRC