Court suspends Wambui’s appointment as NEA Chairperson

Written By: Hunja Macharia/ Ben Chumba
Wambui’s appointment was made through a gazette notice dated October 14, 2019.
The Employment and Labour Relations Court has suspended the appointment of Mary Wambui as the Chairperson of National Employment Authority.

Lady Justice Hellen Wasilwa shelved the appointment pending the hearing and determination of a case filed by the young parliamentarians Association.

In a gazette notice Labour Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani appointed the former Othaya Member of Parliament as the chairperson sparking outrage among the youth in Kenya.

The petition argues that Wambui is not competent to hold the position due to her limited education background.

The petition further claims that the appointment goes against section 10(2) of the National Employment Authority Act which requires one to have at least 7 years experience at human resource management level.

