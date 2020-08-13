Court temporarily stops process of leasing sugar companies

The High Court has temporarily stopped the process of leasing five state owned sugar companies, which started last week, until a case challenging the process is heard and determined.

The Employment and Labour Relations Court in Kisumu Thursday ruled that the application by the Kenya Union of Sugar Plantation and Allied Workers was urgent and issued an injunction stopping the process of leasing the five state owned sugar companies.

On Tuesday last week, the government opened bids for leasing five mills namely, Nzoia, Chemelil, Muhoroni, Miwani and Sony.

But in a quick rejoinder to the ruling on Thursday, Kenya National Alliance of Sugarcane Farmers Association Chairman Saulo Busolo said they will appeal the decision since it seeks to impends efforts to revive the sugar industry through injection of the much needed capital.

