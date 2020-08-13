Court temporarily stops process of leasing sugar companies

Written By: Stanley Wabomba
8

The High Court has temporarily stopped the process of leasing five state owned sugar companies, which started last week, until a case challenging the process is heard and determined.

The High Court has temporarily stopped the process of leasing five state owned sugar companies, which started last week, until a case challenging the process is heard and determined.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The Employment and Labour Relations Court in Kisumu Thursday ruled that the application by the Kenya Union of Sugar Plantation and Allied Workers was urgent and issued an injunction stopping the process of leasing the five state owned sugar companies.

Also Read  DTB signs agreement with IFC to support SMEs

On Tuesday last week, the government opened bids for leasing five mills namely, Nzoia, Chemelil, Muhoroni, Miwani and Sony.

Also Read  Farmers in Trans Nzoia embrace silage making to increase milk production

But in a quick rejoinder to the ruling on Thursday, Kenya National Alliance of Sugarcane Farmers Association Chairman Saulo Busolo said they will appeal the decision since it seeks to impends efforts to revive the sugar industry through injection of the much needed capital.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Also read https://www.kbc.co.ke/29-companies-interested-in-leasing-state-owned-sugar-factories/

Also Read  Turkana County Government to establish agri-nutrition farm

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR