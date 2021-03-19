Court temporarily stops terror and assault cases against Sonko

High Court Judge Weldon Korir has temporarily stopped the hearing of two cases against former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko.

The two cases which were halted are before Kamiti and Kiambu Law Courts.

In the ruling, the Court determined that Sonko established that his arrest by the Inspector General of Police and the Director of Public Prosecutions did not accord him the constitutional requirements.

“From the applicant’s pleadings I sense a threat to the right to freedom of conscience, religion, belief and opinion under Article 32,” Korir ruled.

The court has said such threats and violations point to the commencement of a disease that must be firmly and authoritatively nipped in the bud.

The judge also noted that there is no rebuttal to the applicant’s deposition by the way he was arrested and prosecuted as a result of some statements he made in a public rally.

Sonko moved to court to challenge his arrest and prosecution arguing that the DPP and the police have abused their offices which is an infringement of his fundamental rights.