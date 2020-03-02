Court temporarily suspends impeachment motion against Sonko

The Employment and Labour Relations Court has temporarily suspended an impending impeachment motion of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko by the Nairobi County Assembly pending the hearing and determination of a case challenging the motion.

Justice Byrum Ongaya ruled the motion shall not proceed until it is filed in compliance with the Standing Orders of the County Assembly.

The motion by Makongeni MCA Peter Imwatok was due for debate on Tuesday 3rd of March.

Sonko through his lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui informed Justice Byram Ongayo that the Members of the County Assembly had failed to supply him with documents supporting the motion for impeachment hence he could not formally respond as Speaker Beatrice Elachi had directed.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He noted that Section 67 and 72 of the County Assembly Act had not been complied with by the sponsor of the motion Peter Imwatok the MCA for Makongeni.

Ongayo also argued that the motion should have been approved by the assembly clerk Jacob Ngwele.

The Judge directed parties to file their responses by Wednesday, March 4th and the case be heard on Monday 9th March 2020.

The grounds for Sonko’s impeachment outlined in the motion include gross violation of the Constitution and Public Finance Act 2012, inability to control and manage public debt and clear pending expenses, exhibiting incompetence and inability to offer leadership, and willingly failure to name a Deputy Governor.

The County chief is also facing a graft case involving over Ksh 300 million and is barred from accessing his official office.

Elsewhere, suspended Kenya Airways assistant security employee Gire Ali has moved to court seeking orders to suspend the suspension letter he was given that barred him from duty until the hearing and determination of the case he filed on Monday.

Gire is also seeking orders restraining the government from arresting, arraigning and charging him.

Through lawyer Danstan Omari he alleges that the national carrier Kenya Airway was punishing him for exposing a threat to the nation.

He also argues that he is facing a threat of arrest and arraignment in court on charges of terrorism.

Gire recorded and shared on social media a video clip of China Southern Airline Aircraft landing at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Wednesday, February 26th 2020.

The plane had 239 passengers on board from China.