Court to make ruling on Kenya Airways, pilots stalemate

The Employment and Labour Relations Court has directed Kenya Airways and Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA) to commence negotiations before a ruling is made later Tuesday.

Kenya Airways has maintained the industrial strike by KALPA which has entered day four is illegal after it obtained a court injunction against the strike which the pilots are accused of disobeying.

“If we give you 7 days to respond, what is going to happen to your organisation… jailing you is not a solution… Before I give my judgement, can you obey the court order and go back to work?” – Judge Anne Mwaure.

This comes as the Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) urges Kenya Airways and striking pilots to soften their tough stance and engage in negotiations to end the industrial action.

FKE Chief Executive Officer Jacqueline Mugo has said the strike which has entered the fourth day poses serious economic consequences to the country, KQ and travelers.

“Industrial action should be the last resort after exhaustion of all dispute resolution mechanisms including mediation. The ongoing industrial action is going to have serious consequences, not just for individuals but for the wider economy. The Strike action has inevitably caused disruption, delays and cancellations of flights affecting passengers across the network who cannot travel for business, medical or leisure,” said Mugo.

On Friday, KALPA announced that it would embark on an industrial action beginning Saturday November 5, 2022 against Kenya Airways over bad management of the airline and failure by the management to implement a Collective Bargaining Agreement it agreed with the airline earlier.

KQ Chief Executive Officer Allan Kilavuka however said on November 4, 2022 that the strike was illegal since the airline had obtained a court injunction against the industrial strike, a position the flag carrier has maintained since the stalemate began.

Mugo says KQ operates in the essential service sector and the continued disruption of services will have a ripple effect on the entire economy and reverse the gains made by the airline in recovery from the heavy losses made during the pandemic.

KQ estimated that the industrial strike would cost it Ksh 300 million daily and kSH 2.1 billion annually.

“Disruption in cargo freight has caused huge losses to farmers whose perishable goods are due for export. This has inconvenienced businesses with goods scheduled for carriage. I urge KALPA to be understanding, accommodative and open to engagement and put effort towards unlocking this stalemate. No one wins in this situation,” she added.

Monday, the KQ announced vacancies for captains and pilots as a result of the strike saying it has also commenced disciplinary action against striking pilots.

The court is now expected to issue a ruling Tuesday afternoon.