Court to rule at 4pm on Mavoko demolition injunction orders

The Machakos Environment and Lands Court will at 4 pm rule on an application seeking to have the ongoing demolitions of homes in Mavoko stopped.

The application was made by Aimi ma Lukenya Society on Monday seeking injunction orders to stop the evictions and demolitions currently going on at the East Africa Portland Cement Company land in Mavoko, Machakos County.

The society was directed by the court to appear Thursday morning before Lady Justice Annette Nyukuri for the ruling that has now been scheduled for 4 p.m.

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka through his law firm had applied for a new suit in the court seeking interim orders on Monday but were not granted and instead directed to serve the application to the other parties and appear this morning for the interparty hearing.

The County Government of Machakos had also filed to be enjoined as interested parties in the suit, an application that will be heard after the ruling.

The demolitions kicked in earnest last Friday after the high court declared the cement company the legal owner of the 4,298 acres of land on Monday 9.

Properties worth millions of shillings have been destroyed and hundreds of families left homeless following the demolitions.