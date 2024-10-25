Court to rule on recusal in Gachagua’s impeachment case

A three-judge bench hearing the case challenging the impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua is today expected to rule on whether to grant or dismiss Gachagua’s application requesting the judges to disqualify themselves from the case.

Gachagua’s lawyers argue that the judges are biased and have conflicts of interest.

They linked one Judge to President William Ruto, and claimed another Judge is a friend of Senate Speaker Amason Kingi and the Deputy President nominee Kithure Kindiki.

Lawyers representing the Attorney General, National Assembly, and Senate argue that there is no law prohibiting judges from free association with any member of the public.

The petition by Gachagua seeks to have Justices Eric Ogola, Anthony Mrima, and Freda Mugambi recuse themselves from presiding over proceedings at the High Court on his impeachment.