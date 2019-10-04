Court to rule on Sarah Wairimu’s bail application next week

Sarah Wairimu, the key suspect in the murder of late Dutch businessman Tob Cohen will remain in custody until Friday next week when the court will rule on her bail application.

In a heated court session, the prosecution strongly opposed Sarah’s bail application saying other suspects are yet to be arrested and releasing her would interfere with the investigations.

After spending 38 days in custody in connection with the murder of Tob Cohen, Sarah Wairimu Cohen will further be detained at the Langata Women Prison until 11th of this month when the court will rule on her bail application.

In her application defense counsel Philip Murgor pleaded with the court to release her client on a reasonable bond arguing that she has spent 38 days in custody since she was arrested.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



According to Murgor, continued detention of Sarah amounts to a violation of the rights of an accused.

But the prosecution opposed the application arguing that Wairimu might interfere with investigations if released as some of the key witnesses are yet to be placed under witness protection.

Appearing before Justice Stella Mutuku the prosecution further revealed that it will make an application to have consolidation of the case as Joseph Njoroge Karanja a suspect in Cohen’s murder is yet to take plea.

On Thursday the court ordered Karanja to undergo a medical checkup and mental test before taking plea on 11th of this month.

Also, the High court allowed lawyer Murgor to represent Sarah Wairimu, saying there is no conflict of interest.

In her ruling on Thursday, high court judge Justice Stella Mutuku said there is no dispute that Murgor resigned as a public prosecutor and presented documents.

Justice Mutuku further ruled that there is no evidence that has been presented to the court with regard to Murgor representing criminal cases even before the current case.

She ruled that Murgor is fit to continue as defence lawyer for Wairimu.

At the same time, Wairimu has finally taken-plea in the murder case.