Court to rule on whether businessman Humphrey Kariuki’s case will be consolidated

A Nairobi court will tomorrow rule on whether a case where businessman Humphrey Kariuki and his co-accused are facing tax evasion charges will be consolidated.

Senior Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot set the determination for Tuesday after it emerged that the prosecution seeks to alter the list of accused persons in the case.

In the case, Humphrey Kariuki, Stuart Gerald Herd, Peter Njenga Kuria, Robert Thinji, Kefa Gakure and Eric Mulwa are facing various charges including being in possession of unaccustomed goods.

Kariuki, alongside other senior staff of the company, were charged with nine counts relating to tax evasion with his two companies.

While sanctioning their prosecution, Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji said that an audit by KRA revealed that Africa Spirits Limited/WOW Beverages Limited had evaded the payment of tax between 2014 and 2019 amounting to 41 billion shillings.

In September, the courts allowed the businessman to travel outside the country to attend scheduled business meetings, temporarily allowing him to take back his passports which were surrendered to court.

Reports indicate that Stuart Gerald Herd could become a prosecution witness as the state seeks to proof that indeed 41 billion shillings was lost through tax evasion.