Court to rule on whether Police IAU has authority to prosecute

The Kahawa Law Courts will on Wednesday rule whether the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) of the National Police Service has the mandate to prosecute.

This is after the AIU made an application before the Chief Principal Magistrate Diana Mochache, seeking to detain four police officers from the disbanded Special Service Unit for 30 days pending investigations.

The four police officers were arrested over the alleged abduction of two Indians Mohamed Zaid Sami and Zulfiqar Ahmed Khan and their taxi driver Nicodemus Mwania Mwange.

The IAU further seeks for the court to order for forensic examination of the gadgets of the four police officers and a DNA samples be taken for purposes of profiling and comparison with the found items of the victims.

The defence team led by Lawyer Danstan Omari opposed the move by the IAU to prosecute saying only the DCI, DPP or IPOA have the legal mandate.

The four; Peter Muthee Gachuki, Francis Muendo Ndonye, John Mwangi Kamau and Joseph Kamau Mbugua were arrested at the Internal Affairs Unit in Upperhill in October 21.

Muthee is believed to be the Unit’s operations commander while Ndonye is believed to have drove a subaru that intercepted the vehicle with the two Indians and their driver.

Mwangi is said to have been the driver of the vehicle that drove to Aberdares Forest where the victims were dumped while Mbugua is believed to be part of the group that did the abduction.