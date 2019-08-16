The Employment and Labour Relations Court has directed the Teachers Service Commission to deduct and remit union dues for members of the Kenya National union of Teachers for the month of August.

This even as the Kenya National Union of Teachers urged Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha to initiate talks to resolve a stalemate over remuneration benefits withdrawn by the Teachers Service Commission.

Judge Maureen Onyango further suspended a circular issued by TSC to validate membership until further notice.

The hearing of the case is on the 27th of this month. This emerges even as the frosty relationship between the KNUT and TSC over remuneration benefits withdrawn by the commission continues.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



KNUT National Treasurer John Matiang’i says the move by TSC is likely to affect service delivery in schools and urged Education CS George Magoha to initiate talks with TSC in a bid to resolve the impasse

Meanwhile, KNUT officials were locked out of the Ministry of Education national conference at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre held in Nairobi on Friday for lack of accreditation.

KNUT has been opposed to the implementation of the new competence based curriculum citing lack of adequate consultation by the Ministry of Education, claims refuted by the Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha.

The Kenya Secondary School Heads Association has weighed in on the on-going debate on the autonomy of the Teachers Service Commission maintaining that the commission was established as an independent commission through the Constitution of Kenya 2010.

In a statement to newsrooms, KESSHA states that since the creation of TSC notable gains have been realized which include, among others, Professionalizing the teaching profession, improved service delivery, improved terms and conditions of service for teachers and a decrease in the number of industrial strikes.