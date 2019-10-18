Court upholds orders barring Nyoro from interfering with Kiambu CEC

The Employment and Labour Relations court has declined to set aside orders barring Deputy Governor James Nyoro from interfering with Kiambu county executive committee.

Judge Onesmus Makau ruled that the order stopping Nyoro from appointing, reshuffling, dismissing or tampering with Governor Ferdinand Waititu’s line-up is still in force until a ruling on the matter is delivered.

This comes amid withdrawal of the case challenging Nyoro’s role as an acting governor of Kiambu.

Makau maintained that the order is still in force and therefore the deputy governor cannot make any changes to Waititu’s cabinet until a case of similar nature is heard and determined.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



the decision coming even after the person who petitioned Nyoro withdrew the case.

Marion Njeri Njoroge who had accused Nyoro of assuming the powers of the governor informed the court that she is no longer interested in pursuing the matter and wants the case dropped.

Njeri however did not disclose grounds of her decision to withdraw the case in which the deputy governor is accused of overstepping his mandate.

In another petition pending before the high court, another resident Bernard Chege argues that Nyoro has not been constitutionally appointed as acting Kiambu Governor and as such he has no authority to exercise the powers of a governor.

Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu has pleaded with the Court of Appeal to allow him to return to the office to end what he terms as looming crisis facing his administration.

The judges however declined his request pending a judgment to be delivered on 20th December this year.