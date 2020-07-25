Court visits Humphrey Kariuki’s property after reports of evidence tampering

A visit by a Nairobi court to a firm associated with business tycoon Humphrey Kariuki in Thika has revealed massive theft of properties and vandalism.

The visit at Africa Spirits Limited and Wow Beverages Company was prompted by reports of theft and tampering of evidence in the Ksh 41 billion tax evasion case facing the business magnet.

On Friday, Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi visited Africa Spirits Limited and Wow Beverages Company following reports of massive theft of properties and vandalism.

The Thika based factory was closed in January last year after a raid by police officers and KRA officials in connection to a tax evasion case.

During the visit, it was revealed that Kenya Revenue Authority seals were missing, alcohol boxes had been broken, broken beer bottles were seen and electric switches had been damaged.

Also, three safes within the factory premises had been broken into and unknown content stolen.

Also evident during the visit were missing computers, TV sets, and drums of ethanol.

In one of the warehouses identified as A, it was established that a Kenya Revenue Authority customs seal that had been used to secure the doors tampered.

Lawyers Cecil Miller and Kioko Kilukumi who are acting for businessman Humphrey Kariuki complained that they had not been supplied with an inventory, which would determine to tamper of the scene.

The defence raised the issue with welding at the premises, terming it an interference with the crime scene.

Defence lawyers sought to know on whose instructions welding was done at the premises and whether KRA had consent.