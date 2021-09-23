Courts bars Maj Gen. Badi from attending cabinet meetings

The High Court has issued an order prohibiting the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director-General, Lieutenant General Mohamed Abdalla Badi, from attending any cabinet meetings or discharging any functions of the cabinet.

Sitting in Milimani high court Thursday, Justice Anthony Mrima quashed a decision by President Uhuru Kenyatta that appointed and included Badi into cabinet meetings.

He further declared that the decision as contained in Executive order No. 3 of 2020 illegal.

In the case, Kandara MP Alice Wahome moved to court to challenge the constitutionality of the decision to appoint and include Badi into the cabinet and its committees.

More to follow…