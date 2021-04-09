Covid: 1091 test positive as 533 recover

1,091 people have tested positive to the disease, from a sample size of 7,300 tested in the last 24 hours pushing total confirmed positive cases to 144,154.

Cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,549,388 while positivity rate stands at 14.9 %.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, out of the new cases 1,058 are Kenyans while 33 are foreigners with 610 males and 481 females.

The youngest is a two-month-old infant while the oldest is 100.

Cumulative fatalities have risen to 2,309 following 17 deaths that have been reported in the last 24 hours with all of them having occurred in the last one month.

New deaths by age; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 (O), 30 39 years (3), 40-49 years (1), 50-59 years (2), 60 years and above (11). Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (45), 10-19 years (17), 20-29 (94), 30-39 years (208), 40-49 years (323), 50-59 years (522), 60 years and above (1,100).

A total of 1,605 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,233 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

236 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 45 of whom are on ventilatory support and 159 on supplemental oxygen.

32 patients are under observation with another 259 patients separately on supplementary oxygen with 246 of them in general wards and 13 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

533 patients have recovered from the disease, 297 from various health facilities, while 236 are from Home Based and Isolation Care bringing total number of recoveries to 98,183.

Vaccination

As of Thursday, a total of 422,021 people had been vaccinated with the Astrazeneca vaccine.

From this number 110,523 are Health Workers, 34,150 Security Officers, 59,906 Teachers and 217,442 are other members of the public who include those at 58 years and above.

In terms of Gender 238,522 (56.5%) Males and 183,499 (43.5%) are females.