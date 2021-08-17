Covid: 1,488 people test positive as four succumb

1,488 people have tested positive for COVID-19 from a sample size of 9,773 tested in the last 24 hours. 1,442 are Kenyans while 46 are foreigners according to the Ministry of Health. The positivity rate is now 15.2% while the total confirmed positive cases stand at 222,894 from over 2.2 million cumulative tests conducted so far. At the same time 4 people lost the fight increasing the death toll to 4,354 while 1,814 patients have been given a clean bill of health. To date, a total of over 2.1 million vaccines have been administered across the country. Meanwhile over 208 million people have tested positive globally while over 4.3 million have lost their lives according to the John Hopkins University .