Covid: 1,488 people test positive as four succumb

by KBC Videos

1,488 people have tested positive for COVID-19 from a sample size of 9,773 tested in the last 24 hours. 1,442 are Kenyans while 46 are foreigners according to the Ministry of Health. The positivity rate is now 15.2% while the total confirmed positive cases stand at 222,894 from over 2.2 million cumulative tests conducted so far. At the same time 4 people lost the fight increasing the death toll to 4,354 while 1,814 patients have been given a clean bill of health. To date, a total of over 2.1 million vaccines have been administered across the country. Meanwhile over 208 million people have tested positive globally while over 4.3 million have lost their lives according to the John Hopkins University .

  

Latest posts

Mboya hosts Registrar of Political Parties, Ann Nderitu, to shed light on political parties in Kenya

KBC Videos

DP Ruto dismisses formation of political coalition

KBC Videos

Raila launches national unity plan dubbed ‘Azimio La Umoja’

KBC Videos

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More