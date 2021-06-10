Covid: 17 succumb as 624 test positive

624 people have tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 6,728 tested in the last 24 hours pushing total confirmed positive cases to 174,285.

The positivity rate now stands at 9.3% with cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,852,612.

Out of the new cases 567 are Kenyans while 57 are foreigners.

405 are males and 219 females with the youngest being a two-month-old infant while the oldest is 94 years.

The cumulative deaths have hit 3,362 with 17 people having succumbed to the disease. They are all late deaths reported after conducting Facility Record Audits on diverse dates in the month of May and June.

New deaths by age; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 (0), 30-39 years (2), 40-49 years (1), 50-59 years (5), 60 years and above (9).

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (55), 10-19 years (23), 20- 29 (110), 30-39 years (275), 40-49 years (413), 50-59 years (697), 60 years and above (1,789).

313 patients have recovered from Covid, 258 from the Home Based and Isolation Care program while 55 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 119,246 of whom 86,596 are from Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 32,650 are from various health facilities.

A total of 991 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,940 patients are under the Home Based Isolation and Care program.

111 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 31 of whom are on ventilatory support and 66 on supplemental oxygen while 14 patients are under observation.

Another 106 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 101 of them in general wards and 5 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Vaccination

A total of 1,059,117 vaccines have so far been administered across the country.

Of these, total first doses are 982,310 while total 2nd doses are 76,807. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 7.82% with the majority being males at 57% while females are at 43%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is less than 1%.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows; Health Workers 25,430, Aged 58 years and above 19,721, Others 19,074, Teachers 7,545 while Security Officers 5,037.