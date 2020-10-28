Covid-19: 1018 test positive as 16 succumb

The Ministry of Health continues to record a surge in Covid-19 cases after 1018 tested positive for the virus in the 24 hours.

The new cases recorded Wednesday were detected from a sample size of 6,649 bringing the total number of to 51,851.

Cumulative tests conducted by the Health Ministry now stand at 672,771.

From the cases 989 are Kenyans and 29 are foreigners. 657 are male while 361 are female.

The youngest to contract the virus is a nine-month-old infant while the oldest is 96 years.

426 patients have recovered from the disease, 312 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 114 have been discharged from various hospitals. Total recoveries now stand at 35,258.

16 patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the fatality to 950.

According to the Ministry of Health, 1,060 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide while 4,230 are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 36 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 18 are on ventilatory support and 14 on supplemental oxygen.

Distribution of the cases by Counties is as follows; Nairobi 199, Mombasa 117, Kiambu 102, Kericho 73, Nakuru 67, Bungoma 66, Uasin-Gishu 55, Kisumu 50, Kilifi 40, Kisii 30, Bomet 18, Siaya 18, Nyeri 16, West Pokot 16, Meru 14, Isiolo 14, Machakos 12, Murang’a 10, Nandi 10, Laikipia 9, Kajiado 9, Garissa 9, Busia 8 Tharaka-Nithi 6, Nyamira 6, Kirinyaga 5, Vihiga 5, Samburu 5, Kakamega 4, Kwale 4,Trans Nzoia 3, Baringo 3, Wajir 3, Turkana 2, Narok 2, Nyandarua 2, Taita Taveta 2, Tana River 2, and Migori 1.