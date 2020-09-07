COVID-19: 102 test positive after 2668 samples are tested

102 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours from a sample of 2668, bringing the total to 35,205.

Of the 102, 93 are Kenyans, 9 are foreigners, while distribution in terms of gender is equitably shared at 51.

Nairobi has 41 cases, Kitui has 11, Kiambu has 7, Mombasa has 6, Busia has 5, Turkana 4, Nyeri 4, Taita Taveta 4, Meru, Murang’a, Machakos, Makueni Bungoma and Kilifi have 2 cases while Embu, Laikipia, Garissa, and Kisumu have1case each.

Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman says 80 patients were discharged after recovering fully, 30 from the home care programme while 50 were discharged from the various hospitals in the Country bringing the total number of recoveries to 21,310.

Unfortunately the total number of those who have succumbed to the virus rose to 599 after 2 dies in the last 24 hours.

According to Dr Aman, the numbers indicate that we are in the right direction though we haven’t flattened the curve.

He said there is need to extra caution in terms of re-opening to prevent another wave as has been witnessed in other countries

Dr Aman further said that social gathering are still prohibited add those flouting the rules will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

He said the Ministry has received 7 applications related to covid-19 clinical trials but pointed out that approval for such requests come with strict restrictions to ensure compliance.

So far 3 applications have been reviewed and approved while the other 4 are at different stages of review.

Dr Aman also lauded local companies for producing PPEs saying it has enabled the Country to bridge the gap on demand.

He said different Government agencies have been at the forefront in ensuring PPEs used across the Country have met the required standards.

The CAS said the Ministry of Health through the Pharmacy and Poisons Board conducted a quality analysis between April and June to access the standard of sanitizers and masks in the Kenya Market where 130 brands were analyzed.

He said the Board is currently undertaking market surveillance of PPEs in all Counties starting with Western and Nyanza region to monitor their quality.