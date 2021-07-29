COVID-19: 1,068 test positive as 15 succumb

A Total of 1,068 people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 7,398 tested in the last 24 hours bringing the positivity rate to now 14.4 percent.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 201,009 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,116,979.

In a statement Thursday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe says from the cases 1,018 are Kenyans while 50 are foreigners. 554 are males while 514 are females. The youngest is an eleven-month-old baby while the oldest is 93 years.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 489, Mombasa 77, Migori 60, Uasin Gishu 57, Kilifi 37, Kiambu 34, Nakuru 33, Kajiado 29, Homa Bay 27, Kirinyaga 26, Busia 21, Murang’a 16, Laikipia 16, Kitui 15, Machakos 12, Nyandarua 11, Kisumu 10, Siaya 9, Baringo 9, Nyeri 9, Marsabit 8, Embu 8, Nandi 8, Kakamega 6, Turkana 6, Garissa 5, Kericho 5, Isiolo 3, Meru 3, Samburu 3, Taita Taveta 3, Vihiga 3, Kisii 2, West Pokot 2, Lamu 2, Mandera 2, Trans Nzoia 1 and Bungoma 1.

In terms of Sub County distribution; the 489 cases in Nairobi are from Kasarani (60), Ruaraka (38), Dagoretti North (37), Makadara (33), Embakasi South and Embakasi West (32) cases each, Westlands (30), Embakasi East (29), Kibra (27), Mathare (26), Roysambu (25), Embakasi Central (23), Kamukunji and Starehe (21), Langata (19), Dagoretti South and Embakasi North (18) cases each. In Mombasa the 77 cases are from Mvita (55), Jomvu and Kisauni (8) cases each, Changamwe, Likoni and Nyali (2) cases each. In Migori the 60 cases are from Rongo (57), Suna East (2), Kuria West (1). In Uasin Gishu the 57 cases are from Ainabkoi (34), Turbo (10), Kesses (8), Moiben (4), Kapseret (1). In Kilifi the 37 cases are from Malindi (18), Kilifi North (7), Magarini and Rabai (6) cases each.

In Kiambu the 34 cases are from Ruiru (8), Lari (6), Kiambu Town (4), Juja, Kiambaa and Thika (3) cases each, Kikuyu (2). In Nakuru the 33 cases are from Nakuru East (8), Naivasha and Njoro (7) cases each, Nakuru North (4), Kuresoi North and Rongai (2) cases each, Gilgil, Molo and Nakuru West (1) case each. In Kajiado the 29 cases are from Kajiado East (16), Kajiado North (7), Loitokitok (4), Kajiado Central (2). In Homa Bay the 27 cases are from Homa Bay Town (9), Karachuonyo (7), Mbita and Ndhiwa (5) cases each, Rangwe (1).

In Kirinyaga the 26 cases are from Kirinyaga West (19), Kirinyaga Central (5), Kirinyaga South and Mwea West (1) case each. In Busia the 21 cases are from Teso North (10), Matayos (7), Bunyala, Samia, Teso South and Butula (1) case each. In Murang’a the 16 cases are from Kandara and Kiharu (6) cases each, Kigumo (3), Gatanga (1). In Laikipia all the 16 cases are from Laikipia West.

In Kitui the 15 cases are from Mwingi Central and Mwingi West (6) cases each, Kitui West (3). In Machakos the 12 cases are from Athi River (4), Kalama and Kangundo (3) cases each, Machakos (2). In Nyandarua the 11 cases are from Kinangop and Oljoroorok (4) cases each, Olkalou (2), Kipipiri (1). In Kisumu the 10 cases are from Kisumu Central (4), Kisumu West (3), Kisumu East, Nyakach and Nyando (1) case each.

In Siaya the 9 cases are from Gem (3), Alego-Usonga and Bondo (2) cases each, Rarieda and Ugenya (1) case each. In Baringo all the 9 cases are from are from Baringo Central. In Nyeri the 9 cases are from Mathira West (4), Kieni East, Mathira East, Mukurweini, Nyeri Central and Nyeri South (1) case each. In Marsabit all the 8 cases are from Saku, while in Embu the 8 cases are from Manyatta. In Nandi the 8 cases are from Aldai (4), Emgwen (2), Chesumei and Mosop (1) case each.

In Kakamega the 6 cases are from Lurambi (3), Butere, Shinyalu and Likuyani (1) case each. In Turkana the 6 cases are from Turkana Central (5) and East (1). In Garissa all the 5 cases are from Garissa Town. In Kericho the 5 cases are from Ainamoi and Belgut (2) cases each, Kipkelion East (1).

The 3 cases in Isiolo are from Isiolo Town, the 3 cases in Meru are from Imenti South, the 3 cases in Samburu are from Samburu East, the 3 cases in Taita Taveta are from Taveta (2), Voi (1) while the 3 cases in Vihiga are from Sabatia (2) and Vihiga (1).

The 2 cases in Kisii are from Kitutu Chache South, the 2 cases in West Pokot are from West Pokot, the 2 cases in Lamu are from Lamu West and the 2 cases in Mandera are from Mandera East and Mandera North (1) case each. The case in Trans Nzoia is from Kwanza and the case in Bungoma is from Bumula.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (27), 10-19 years (56), 20-29 years (199), 30-39 (303) 40-49 (212) 50-59 (131) 60 years and above (140).

“Today 398 patients have recovered from the disease with 255 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 143 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 188,222 of whom 150,043 are from the Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 38,179 are from various health facilities countrywide.” Said the CS

Kagwe noted that the country has also lost15 patients all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in the months of June and July 2021.

“This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,910. Our sincere condolences to the family and friends of those who have lost their loved ones,” he said.

New deaths by age; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 (1), 30-39 years (1), 40-49 years (1), 50-59 years (3), 60 years and above (9).

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (57), 10-19 years (28), 20-29 (122), 30-39 years (318), 40-49 years (463), 50-59 years (783), 60 years and above (2,139).

The CS confirmed that currently a total of 1,434 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 3,918 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 176 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 43 of whom are on ventilatory support and 82 on supplemental oxygen. 51 patients are under observation.

Another 463 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 417 of them in general wards and 46 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

As of July 28th 2021, the CS said a total of 1,707,734 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 1,055,341 while second doses are 647,393. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 61.3% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.37%.

“The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Aged 58 years and above 200,924, Others 187,567, Health Workers 113,728, Teachers 93,577 while Security Officers are at 51,597.” Kagwe said