Covid-19: 1,085 test positive as positivity rate hits 15.4pc

A total of 1,085 people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 7,067 tested in the last 24 hours bringing the positivity rate to now 15.4per cent.

From the cases 1,049 are Kenyans while 36 are foreigners. 550 females while 535 are males. The youngest is a three-month-old infant while the oldest is 100 years. Total confirmed positive cases are now 205,356 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,149,376.

A statement from the ministry of health Tuesday indicated that in terms of County distribution, Nairobi recorded Nairobi 401cases, Kiambu 96, Nakuru 90, Machakos 60, Mombasa 56, Nyeri 54, Kilifi 43, Kajiado 38,Uasin Gishu 36, Murang’a 22, Turkana 16, Kericho 15, Garissa 15, Laikipia 13, Baringo 11, Nandi 11, Nyamira 10, Trans Nzoia 10, Nyandarua 9, Siaya 8, Kisumu 8, Narok 7, Lamu 7, Taita

Taveta 7, Marsabit 7, Embu 6, Kakamega 5, Makueni 5, Migori 5, Kitui 4, Kirinyaga 2, Kisii 2, Meru 2, Tana River 1, Vihiga 1, West Pokot 1 and Kwale 1.

In terms of Sub County distribution; the 401 cases in Nairobi are from Kasarani (56), Kibra (32), Embakasi Central (30), Dagoretti North (28), Embakasi West and Roysambu (26) cases each, Ruaraka (25), Starehe (22), Westlands (21), Kamukunji and Langata (20) cases each, Embakasi South and Makadara (18) cases each, Embakasi East (17), Dagoretti South, Embakasi North and Mathare (14) cases each. In Kiambu the 96 cases are from Ruiru (27), Kiambaa (15), Githunguri (13), Kabete (11), Kikuyu (10), Thika (8), Kiambu Town (6), Juja (5), Lari (1).

In Nakuru the 90 cases are from Naivasha (22), Nakuru West (16), Gilgil and Nakuru East (12) cases each, Njoro (8), Molo (7), Nakuru North (5), Rongai (4), Subukia (3), Kinangop (1). In Machakos the 60 cases are from Machakos Town and Matungulu (13) cases each, Kalama (9), Kangundo (8), Yatta (6), Athi River, Kathiani and Mwala (3) cases each, Masinga (2).

In Mombasa the 56 cases are from Jomvu and Mvita (21) cases each, Kisauni (6), Changamwe (4), Nyali (3), Likoni (1). In Nyeri the 54 cases are from Nyeri Central (22), South (10), Mukurweini (8), Mathira East (6), Tetu (4), Kieni West (2), East and Mathira West (1) case each.

In Kilifi the 43 cases are from Kilifi North (21), Malindi (11), Magarini (9), Kilifi South and Rabai (1) case each.

In Kajiado the 38 cases are from Kajiado East (16), Central (11), North (8), Loitokitok (3). In Uasin Gishu the 36 cases are from Ainabkoi (11), Kesses (10), Moiben and Turbo (6) cases each, Kapseret (3). In Murang’a the 22 cases are from Kandara (13), Kangema, Kiharu, Mathioya and Murang’a South (2) cases each, Kigumo (1). In Turkana the 16 cases are from Turkana Central (15) and South (1).

In Kericho the 15 cases are from Ainamoi (8), Kipkelion East (3), Bureti (2), Kipkelion West and Sigowet/Soin (1) case each. In Garissa all the 15 cases are from Dadaab. In Laikipia the 13 cases are from Laikipia West (11), East (2). In Baringo the 11 cases are from Baringo North (4), Central and Koibatek (3) cases each, Tiaty East (1). In Nandi the 11 cases are from Emgwen (4), Aldai, Chesumei and Nandi Hills (2) cases each, Mosop (1).

In Nyamira the 10 cases are from Borabu (7), Manga, Nyamira and Nyamira North (1) case each. In Trans Nzoia the 10 cases are from Kiminini (5), Endebess (2), Cherangany, Kwanza and Saboti (1) case each. In Nyandarua the 9 cases are from Oljoroorok (3), Kinangop, Kipipiri and Laikipia West (2) cases each. In Siaya the 8 cases are from Alego Usonga (5), Rarieda (2), Bondo (1). In Kisumu the 8 cases are from Kisumu Central (5), East, Nyando and Seme (1) case each.

In Narok the 7 cases are from Narok North (5), Transmara West (2). In Lamu all the 7 cases are from Lamu West. In Taita Taveta the 7 cases are from Taveta (6), Wundanyi (1). In Marsabit the 7 cases are from Saku (5), North Horr (2). In Embu the 6 cases are from Manyatta (5), Runyenjes (1). In Kakamega the 5 cases are fromLurambi (2), Likuyani, Lugari and Shinyalu (1) case each. In Makueni the 5 cases are from Mbooni (30, Kaiti and Kibwezi East (1) case each.

In Migori the 5 cases are from Kuria East and Suna East (2) cases each, Suna West (1). in Kitui the 4 cases are from Kitui east and

South (2) cases each. In Kirinyaga the 2 cases are from Kirinyaga West. In Kisii the 2 cases are from Kitutu Chache North and South Mugirango (1) case each, while in Meru the 2 cases are from Buuri.

The case in Tana River is from Galole, the case in Vihiga is from Luanda, the case in West Pokot is from West Pokot and the case in Kwale is from Kinango.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (41), 10-19 years (53), 20-29 years (179), 30-39 (269), 40-49 (207), 50-59 (148), 60 years and above (188).

403 patients have recovered from the disease with 305 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 98 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 190,095 of whom 151,451 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 38,644 are from various health facilities countrywide.

“Sadly, 25 patients have succumbed to the disease, one of them in the last 24 hours while 24 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in the months of August, September, October and November 2020 and March, April and July 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,995. Our sincere condolences to the family and friends of those who have lost their loved ones, “reads the statement.

New deaths by age; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (1), 20-29 (0) 30-39 years (1), 40-49 years (0), 50-59 years (4), 60 years and above (19).

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (57), 10-19 years (31), 20-29 (122), 30-39 years (322), 40-49 years (472), 50-59 years (796), 60 years and above (2,196).

A total of 1,540 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,112 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 190 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 44 of whom are on ventilatory support and 94 on supplemental oxygen. 52 patients are under observation.

Another 475 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 437 of them in general wards and 38 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

“ As of August 2″ 2021, a total of 1,734,013 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 1,067,615 while second doses are 666,398. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 62.4% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.4%,” added the statement.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups was those aged 58 years and above 205,937, Others 194,420, Health Workers 116,136, Teachers 96,714 while Security Officers are at 53,191.