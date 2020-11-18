Covid-19: 11 succumb as 957 more test positive

Kenya confirmed 957 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday raising the country’s total caseload to 72,686.

In a statement, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the cases were derived from a sample of 5,559 tested over the last 24 hours.

Of the new cases, 908 are Kenyans while 49 are foreigners with the youngest being a two-month old infant while the oldest is aged 94 years.

In terms of gender, 569 of the positive cases are male while 388 are female.

2,616 patients have recovered from the disease, 2,434 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 182 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries in the country now stands at 49,878.

1,191 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while 6000 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

58 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with 27 on ventilatory support and 26 on supplemental oxygen.

A further 89 patients are on supplementary oxygen out of which 72 are in the general wards, while 17 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

The Health Ministry has further confirmed that a total of 2,369 healthcare workers have contracted the virus . Of the cases, 1,186 are male while 1,183 are female.

A total of 30 healthcare workers have died as a result of Covid-19.