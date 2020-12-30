COVID-19: 112 people test positive while 816 recover fully

112 people have tested positive of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours from a sample size of 3,327 bringing the total number of positive cases in the Country to 96,251.

98 of them are Kenyans while 14 are foreigners. 69 are male, 43 are female while the youngest is a 3 year old child and the oldest is 84 years.

According to the Ministry of Health, 816 patients have recovered from the virus, 798 from the home base care program while 18 were discharged from the various hospitals across the Country.

The Ministry further confirmed that 2 patients succumbed to the virus during the same period bringing the total number of fatalities to 1667.

There are 667 patients currently admitted in hospitals while 3214 are on home based care program.

30 of those in hospital are in the intensive care unit, 16 of whom are on ventilatory support, 12 on supplemental oxygen and 2 on observation.

In terms of distribution among Counties, Nairobi leads with 53 new cases followed by Mombasa with 23, Kakamega, Bungoma and Kilifi 7 cases each while Kajiado, Lamu, Kisumu and Busia each reported two cases.

Earlier Health CS Mutahi Kagwe toured several hospitals under construction by the Nairobi Metropolitan Service to inspect their progress.

Kagwe visited Uthiru Level 3 hospital before touring Kiamaiko level 2 hospital and Ushirika level 3 in Dandora.

He then made an impromptu visit to Mama Lucy hospital on Kangundo road before visiting Soweto level 2 hospital.

All the facilities are expected to be completed by February next year for official hand over to the government.

Meanwhile the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was approved for use in the UK, with the first doses due to be given on Monday amid rising coronavirus cases.

The UK has ordered 100 million doses enough to vaccinate 50 million people.