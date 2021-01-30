Covid-19: 112 test positive as two succumb

Kenya recorded 112 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday from a sample size of 5,401 tested in the last 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 100,675 from a cumulative test of 1,183,212 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 101 are Kenyans while 11 are foreigners with 59 being male while 53 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a four-year old child, while the oldest is aged 76 years.

34 patients have recovered from the disease, 22 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 12 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 83,855.

Two patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the cumulative fatalities to 1,755.

A total of 481 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 1,370 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 26 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 14 are on ventilatory support, and 12 on supplemental oxygen with one patient on observation.

A further 15 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 12 patients admitted in general wards and three patients in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi has 68, Uasin Gishu 13, Kajiado 8, Mombasa 5, Kilifi 4, Busia 3, Kiambu 3, Turkana 2, Machakos 1, Marsabit 1, Baringo 1, Murang’a 1, Nyeri 1 and Siaya 1.