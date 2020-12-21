Covid-19: 114 more test positive as five succumb

Kenya recorded 114 new Covid-19 cases on Monday from a sample size of 2505 tested in the last 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 94,614 from a cumulative test of 1,011,025 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 100 are Kenyans while 14 are foreigners with 72 being male while 42 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a nine-year old baby, while the oldest is aged 81 years.

325 patients have recovered from the disease, 256 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 69 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 76,060.

Five patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the cumulative fatalities to 1,644.

According to health cabinet secretary Mutahi Kagwe, a total of 850 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 5,873 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

46 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 24 are on ventilatory support, and 19 on supplemental oxygen.

A further 26 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 72 admitted in general wards and 22 in High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Distribution of the cases by Counties; Nairobi 68, Kiambu 6, Machakos 5, Mombasa 4, Busia 4, Nyeri 4, Kajiado 4, Bungoma 2, Meru 2, Kisumu 2, Garissa, Kisii, Nakuru, Marsabit, Uasin Gishu, Kilifi, Nyandarua, Murang’a, Kericho, Vihiga, Taita Taveta, Isiolo & Embu 1 each.