Covid-19: 1153 test positive as 20 succumb

1153 people have tested positive for Covid-19 out of a sample size of 9361 tested in the last 24 hours pushing total confirmed positive cases to 156,318.

Out of the new cases 1,128 are Kenyans while 25 are foreigners with 705 being males and 448 females.

The youngest is a nine-month-old-infant while the oldest is 101 years.

Kenya’s positivity rate is standing at 12.4% while total cumulative tests so far conducted are at 1,641,015.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The cumulative fatalities are 2,603 after 20 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours with one having occurred in the last 24hrs, five having occurred on diverse dates within the last one month, while 14 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits.

A total of 1,453 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 6,832 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

210 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 49 of whom are on ventilatory support and 130 on supplemental oxygen and 31 patients are under observation.

Another 163 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 151 of them in general wards and 12 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

As of Saturday, 191 patients have recovered from the disease, 109 are from Home Based and Isolation Care while 82 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 106,284 of which 77,417 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 28,867 are from various health facilities.

In terms of County distribution Nairobi is leading with 190 cases followed by Nakuru with 107 cases.

Kisumu has 90 cases, Bungoma 72, Uasin Gishu 66, Nyeri 62, Migori 58, Kakamega 52, Baringo 48, Kiambu 44, Laikipia 34, Nyamira 33, Busia 28, Machakos 27, Nandi 22, Kisii 21, Mombasa 19, Kitui 18, Turkana 14, Homa bay 14, Siaya 13, Embu 13, Kajiado 12, Mandera 12, Meru 10, Trans Nzoia 10.

Marsabit has 9, Taita Taveta 8, Murang’a 8, Kilifi 7, Nyandarua 6, Makueni 5, Vihiga 5, Kericho 4, Bomet 3, Elgeyo Marakwet 3, Narok 3, Garissa 2 and Tharaka Nithi 1.