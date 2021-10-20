Covid-19: 117 test positive as five succumb

117 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 6,004 tested in the last 24 hours bringing total confirmed positive cases to 252,308.

The positivity rate is now at 2.0% with cumulative tests so far conducted amounting to 2,654,013.

In a statement from the Ministry of Health, out of the new cases 110 are Kenyans while 7 are foreigners with 63 being males and 54 are females.

“The youngest is a four-month-old child while the oldest is 91 years.” Stated the statement.

209 patients have recovered from Covid-19 with 116 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 93 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 245,786 of whom 198,544 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 47,242 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Unfortunately, 5 patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the months of August, September and October 2021 pushing the cumulative deaths to 5,238.

A total of 528 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,493 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

32 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 18 of whom are on ventilatory support and 14 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

Another 167 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 166 being in the general wards. One patient is in the High Dependency Units (HDU).

Vaccination

A total of 4,674,897 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 3,379,842 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 1,295,055.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 36.7%.

Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 4.8%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.