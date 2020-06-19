COVID 19: 117 test positive after 3043 samples are tested

117 persons have tested positive of COVID 19 in the last 24hrs after 3043 samples were tested bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 4,374.

Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman says they have released 91 patients while 2 persons have passed on.

The total number of recoveries now stands at 1550 while 119 persons have succumbed to the disease.

From the positive cases, 112 are Kenyans while 5 are foreigners. Aman however said that neighbouring Countries have requested that if one tests positive his nationality shouldn’t be revealed.

83 out of the 117 are male, 34 are female while the youngest is 11 years and the oldest is 75 years.

Nairobi County recorded 5 positive cases while Mombasa had 22, Kajiado had 18, Kiambu had 6 while Nakuru and Garissa had 5 cases each.

The cases in Nairobi are concentrated in Kibra with 8, Lang’ata with 8, Makadara with 6 and Dagoretti North with 6.

In Mombasa, Mvita leads with 22 cases, Kisauni has 8, Changamwe has 5, Likoni has 3 while Jomvu and Nyali have 1 each.

In Kajiado, 18 cases are from Loitokitok while in Nakuru County 5 cases are from Naivasha.

Aman says this is attributed to change in behavior especially among the youth who he says are organizing house parties in complete disregard of social distancing.

Among the dead is a 25yr old man who died at the Daadab refugee camp while the other one had Diabetes.

The CAS further revealed that contact tracing in State house is ongoing in partnership with state house staff after 4 persons tested positive of the virus recently.