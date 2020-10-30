Kenya has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases with 1,185 persons testing positive from a sample size of 9,851 in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of cases in the country to 53,797.

Out of the new cases, the youngest is an 11 month old baby while the oldest is 93 years old.

Speaking during the COVID-19 daily briefing, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said there are currently 1,119 patients admitted in various health facilities across the country while 4,440 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

“41 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 26 of whom are on ventilatory support and 15 on supplemental oxygen,” he said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Adding that, “45 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen and not in the ICU, while 15 are in High Dependency Unit (HDU).”

The total number of fatalities hit 987 on Friday after 17 more patients succumbed to the virus.

While lauding the healthcare workers, the CS said 272 patients had recovered from the disease, 203 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 69 have been discharged from various hospitals.

The total number of recoveries now stand at 35,876.

Distribution of the cases by Counties;

Nairobi leads with 373 cases while Nakuru recorded 157, Mombasa had 118, Kiambu 94, Kisumu 61, Uasin Gishu 51, Kericho 39, Kakamega 38, Kisii 27, Narok 25, Trans Nzoia 22, Bomet 22, Kajiado 20, Siaya 19, Machakos 17, Bungoma 16, Meru 15, Busia 14, Makueni 10, while Kilifi and Nyandarua had 8 cases each.

Vihiga and Nyamira recorded 6 cases each, Elgeyo Marakwet 3, Laikipia 3, Homabay 2, Nandi 2, Embu 2, Murang’a 2, Garissa 1, Kitui 1, Taita Taveta 1, Kirinyaga 1 and Kwale 1.