COVID-19: 1,286 test positive as 32 succumb

A total of 1,286 people have tested positive Covid-19 from a sample size of 8,310 tested in the last 24 hours bringing the positivity rate to now 15.5per cent.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 228,363 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,305,988.

In a statement Saturday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe says from the cases 1,264 are Kenyans while 22 are foreigners. 661 females while 625 are males. The youngest is a two-month-old infant while the oldest is 100 years.

Nairobi, he noted has recorded the highest number with 258 cases, followed by Makueni 118, Kiambu 117 , Laikipia 87, Nakuru 84 and Nyeri 78 cases.

Others are Nyandarua 47, Murang’a 59, Embu 45, Busia 28, Kirinyaga 27, Uasin Gishu 23, Kilifi 23, Bungoma 22, Kericho 20, Turkana 19, Machakos 18, Mombasa 17, Taita Taveta 17, Wajir 16, Kajiado 16, Tana River 14, Isiolo 13, Migori 11 while Lamu and Tharaka Nithi have 10 cases each.

Kisumu has recorded 9 cases, ,Elgeyo Marakwet, Kakamega , Kisii and Meru 8 cases each, Nyamira and Baringo 7 cases and Marsabit and Kitui have 6 each.

Siaya , West Pokot and Garissa recorded 4 cases, Homa Bay 3, Bomet and Kwale 2 each while Trans Nzoia , Nandi and Narok recorded one case each.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (43), 10-19 years (114), 20-29 years (230), 30-39 (249), 40-49 (233), 50-59 (186), 60 years and above (231).

“Today 1,942 patients have recovered from the disease with 1,766 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 176 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 211,781 of whom 170,734 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 41,047 are from various health facilities.” Said the CS

Kagwe noted that the country has also lost 32 patients all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in April, July and August 2021.

” This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4,467, ” he said.

New deaths by age; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 (0), 30-39 years (2), 40-49 years (4), 50-59 years (7), 60 years and above (19).

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (57), 10-19 years (34), 20-29 (126), 30-39 years (333), 40-49 years (525), 50-59 years (878), 60 years and above (2,514).

The CS confirmed that currently a total of 2,060 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 8,769 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 157 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 80 of whom are on ventilatory support and 77 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

Another 818 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 754 of them in general wards and 64 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

On Vaccination, the CS said that the first “doses administered yesterday were 67,749 while second doses were 4,144.

“Cumulatively, 2,374,197 vaccines were administered across the country as of yesterday, August the 20th 2021 and of these, total first doses were 1,595,335 while second doses were 778,862.

He said that the uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 48.8 percent with the majority being males at 55 percent while females were at 45 percent and the proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 2.9 percent .

“The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is that those aged 58 years and above 234,675, Others 231,572, Health Workers 130,593, Teachers 117,403 while Security Officers were at 64,619”, the CS said .