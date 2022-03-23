Covid-19: 13 test positive as 26 recover

13 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 4,625 tested in the last 24 hours bringing total confirmed positive cases to 323,319.

The positivity rate is now at 0.3% with cumulative tests so far conducted standing at 3,482,807.

Out of the new cases, seven are foreigners and six are Kenyans with seven being males and six females.

The youngest is a 15-year-old while the oldest is 54 years.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 323,319 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,482,807.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 10, Nakuru 2 and Mombasa 1.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (2), 20-29 years (2), 30-39 (3), 40-49 (3), 50-59 (3), 60 years and above (0).

26 patients have recovered from Covid-19, 17 are from the Home Based and Isolation Care, while 9 are from health facilities in the country.

Therefore, this pushes the total recoveries to 317,534 of whom 264,522 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 53,012 are from various health facilities countrywide.

No death has been reported, therefore, the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,647.

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (62), 10-19 years (43), 20-29 (149), 30-39 years (409), 40-49 years (647), 50-59 years (1,028), 60 years and above (3,309).

A total of 13 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 96 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

One patient is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and also on ventilatory support.

Three patients are on supplemental oxygen and all of them are in the general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Vaccination campaign

As of March 22nd 2022, a total of 17,411,264 vaccines have been administered across the country.

Of these, 2,739,517 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 7,979,484.

Another 1,014,536 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years while 272,058 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 27,535 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 17,815.

Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 29.3%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.