COVID-19: 130 more test positive as 2 succumb

130 people have tested positive for COVID-19 from a sample size of 1,973 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 95,843 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country.

In a statement Saturday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe says the cumulative tests are now 1,031,721.

From the cases 113 are Kenyans while 17 are foreigners. 81 are males and 49 females. The youngest is a four months old infant, while the oldest is 83.

Distribution of the cases by Counties is as follows; Nairobi 64, Mombasa 13, Murang’a 9, Nyeri 8, Kiambu & Meru 4 cases each, Bungoma, Busia, Kisumu, Kwale 3 cases each, Kilifi, Machakos, Marsabit, Nakuru and Uasin Gishu 2 cases each while Kajiado, Kitui, Laikipia, Migori, Nyandarua and Taita Taveta have 1 case each.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



In terms of Sub County Distribution; In Nairobi the 64 cases are from Westlands (13), Dagoretti North (10), Kibra (5), Embakasi West, Kamukunji and Starehe (4) cases each, Embakasi South, Lang’ata, Makadara, Roysambu and Ruaraka (3) cases each, Embakasi Central, Embakasi East and Kasarani (2) cases each, Dagoretti South, Embakasi North and Mathare (1) case each.

In Mombasa the 13 cases are from Mvita (5), Jomvu (3), Kisauni (2), Changamwe, Likoni and Nyali (1) case each.

In Murang’a the 9 cases are all from Mathioya. In Nyeri all the 8 cases are from Nyeri Central. Kiambu’s 4 cases are from Juja, Kikuyu, Lari and Thika with (1) case each while Meru’s 4 cases are from Imenti North (2), Igembe South and Tigania West with (1) case each.

Bungoma’s 3 cases are all from Kanduyi, Busia’s 3 cases are all from Matayos and Kisumu’s 3 cases are all from Kisumu Central while Kwale’s 3 cases are from Msambweni (2) and Matuga (1). In Kilifi the 2 cases are from Kaloleni and Malindi with (1) case each, Machakos’ 2 cases are from Machakos Town and Mwala (1) case each, Marsabit’s 2 cases are all from Saku and Nakuru’s 2 cases are all from Nakuru East while in Uasin Gishu the 2 cases are all from Kesses.

In Kajiado the 1 case is from Kajiado North, in Kitui the 1 case is from Kitui Central, in Laikipia the 1 case is from Laikipia East, in Migori the 1 case is from Rongo, in Nyandarua the 1 case is from Kinangop and Taita Taveta’s 1 case is from Wundanyi.

The CS says 187 patients have recovered from the disease, 93 being from the Home-Based Care Program, while 94 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total recoveries now stand at 76,998.

Unfortunately, 2 patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the cumulative fatalities to 1,655.

Currently, there are 681 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 3,650 on Home Based Isolation and Care. 38 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 19 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 16 on supplemental oxygen. 3 are on observation.

Another 33 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, out of whom 26 are in the general wards. 7 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).