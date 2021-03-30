Covid-19: 1,530 test positive as positivity rate reduces to 19.1pc

Kenya recorded 1,530 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday from a sample size of 8,010 tested in the last 24 hours bringing the positivity down to 19.1 per cent.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country now stands at 132,646 from a cumulative test of 1,480,240 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 1,468 are Kenyans while 62 are foreigners with 842 being male while 688 female.

The youngest is a three-month-old infant while the oldest is 99 years old.

129 patients have recovered from the disease, 72 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 55 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 92,290.

12 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, all of them being late death reports from facility record audits that occurred on diverse dates.

This now brings the cumulative number of fatalities in the country to 2,147.

A total of 1,308 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities across the country while another 4,760 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 152 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 46 of whom are on ventilatory support and 97 on supplemental oxygen.

Nine patients are currently on observation.

A further 89 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 78 of them being admitted in the general wards. 11 patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

CS Kagwe also noted that a total of 1.12 million doses of the AstraZeneca Vaccines have been delivered in the country with a total of 806 doses distributed countrywide. 130,575 people have so far been vaccinated.

In terms of county distribution of the cases; Nairobi has 686 new cases, Nakuru 164, Kiambu 151, Kitui 68, Nyeri 67, Uasin Gishu 65, Machakos 41, Kajiado 30, Mombasa 29, Kisumu 26, Nyandarua 24, Embu 24, Busia 23, Makueni 19, Murang’a 16, Nandi 15, Kilifi 15, Taita Taveta 10, Meru 9, Trans Nzoia 8, Laikipia, Kakamega, West Pokot 7 cases each, Kirinyaga 3, Baringo, Kisii, Turkana, Vihiga 2 cases each while Bungoma, Elgeyo Marakwet, Garissa, Isiolo, Kericho, Nyamira, Siaya and Tharaka Nithi recorded 1 case each.