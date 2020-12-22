Covid-19: 154 new cases recorded as three succumb

The Ministry of Health has recorded 154 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday from a sample size of 3,262 tested in the last 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 94,768 from a cumulative test of 1,014,287 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 141 are Kenyans while 13 are foreigners with 104 being male while 50 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a four-month-old infant, while the oldest is aged 75 years.

162 patients have recovered from the disease, 133 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 29 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 76,222.

Three patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the cumulative fatalities to 1,647.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, a total of 835 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 3740 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

43 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 22 are on ventilatory support, and 22 on supplemental oxygen.

A further 27 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 23 admitted in general wards and 4 in High Dependency Unit (HDU).