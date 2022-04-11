Covid-19: 16 test positive as seven recover

16 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 2,001 tested in the last 24 hours bringing total confirmed positive cases to 323,557.

The positivity rate is now at 0.8% with cumulative tests so far conducted being 3,551,967.

In a statement from the Ministry of Health, out of the new cases, 10 are Kenyans while 6 are foreigners.

“11 are males while 5 are females with the youngest being a 23-year-old while the oldest is 81 years old.” Read the statement.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 12 and Mombasa 4.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 years (2), 30-39 (7), 40-49 (5), 50-59 (0), 60 years and above (2).

Seven patients have recovered from Covid-19, all of them from the Home-Based Isolation and Care. This pushes the total recoveries to 317,782 of whom 264,767 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 53,015 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Fortunately, no death has been reported and therefore the cumulative fatalities remain 5,648.

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (62), 10-19 years (43), 20-29 (149), 30-39 years (409), 40-49 years (647), 50-59 years (1,029), 60 years and above (3,309).

A total of 14 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 111 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

No patient is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) or on supplemental oxygen or in the general wards and non is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Vaccination campaign

As of April 10th 2022, a total of 17,759,257 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 2,652,807 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 8,205,815.

Another 1,233,033 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years while 287,134 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 450 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 248. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 30.1%.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.