COVID-19: 17 dead as 685 test positive in the last 24 hrs

685 people have tested positive of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours from a sample of 4,433 bringing the total number of positive cases to 55, 877.

During the same period, 17 patients succumbed to the virus bringing the total fatalities to 1,013.

In a statement, the Ministry of health further revealed that 231 patients recovered fully from the virus, 130 from home base care program while 101 were released from the various hospitals across the Country.

Cumulative tests now stand at 699,520. Of the positive cases 659 are Kenyans while 26 are foreigners.

The oldest is 81 years, while the youngest is a two year old baby.

In terms of distribution across counties, Mombasa had 203 cases followed by Nairobi with 202 cases. Busia had 95, Nakuru 18, Kiambu 18, Bungoma 18, Kilifi 17, Kisumu 17 Kajiado 15 among others.

Currently there are 1271 patients admitted in various health facilities in the country while 4806 are in home based care program.