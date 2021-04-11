COVID-19: 18 people succumbs to the virus as 486 test positive

18 People have succumbed to COVID -19 in the last 24 hrs while 486 persons have tested positive from a sample of 4134.

The new cases indicate 11.8% positivity rate and the total confirmed cases now stand at 145,670. 1,660 patients are admitted in various hospitals while 490 more patients were discharged both from hospital and home-based care.

In terms of distribution among Counties, Nairobi has 264 cases, Kiambu 35, Kitui 20, Nakuru 19, Nyamira 17, Kajiado 14, Kilifi 14, Machakos 13, Mandera 12, Mombasa 11, Nandi 10, Uasin Gishu 10, Meru 9, Kisumu 9, Nyeri 8, HomaBay 5, Turkana 5, Kericho 3, Kisii 2, Laikipia 2, Lamu 1, Migori 1, Murang’a 1 & Tharaka Nithi 1

At the same time, 256 patients are fighting for their lives in the intensive care unit in various hospitals across the County.

According to Ministry Of Health 490 patients recovered from the disease, 318 from various health facilities, while 172 were from the Home Based and Isolation Care. Total recoveries now are 99,095.

A total of 1,660 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 5,994 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

256 patients are in the ICU, 44 of whom are on ventilatory support & 181 on supplemental oxygen. 31 patients are on observation.

Another 257 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 236 of them in general wards and 21 in High Dependency Units (HDU).