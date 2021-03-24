Covid-19: 18 succumb as 1,540 test positive

Kenya´s total Covid-19 fatalities now stand at 2066 after 18 patients succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.

Kenya has Wednesday recorded 1,540 new virus cases out to a sample size of 9,348 pushing total confirmed positive cases to 124,707.

Speaking in a press briefing Chief Administration Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi said the positivity rate in the country is now at 16.5% noting that Nairobi has the highest positivity rate which stands at 57.7%.

“The last few days have had a really high positivity rate. Our positivity rate today stands at 16.5% with 18 deaths being reported,” said Dr Mwangangi.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Out of the new cases 829 are males while 711 are females with the youngest being a 6 month old infant while the oldest is 110 years.

According to Mwangangi, 1,446 of the cases are Kenyans while 94 are foreigners.

A total of 1,073 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 3,315 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

141 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 34 of whom are on ventilator support and 99 on supplemental oxygen. 8 patients are on observation.

Another 60 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 48 of them in the general wards and 12 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

184 patients have been discharged in the last 24hrs, raising total recoveries to 90,770. 95 are from the Home Based and Isolation Care while 89 are from various health facilities.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi is leading with 865 cases, Nakuru has 139 cases, Machakos 82, Kiambu 76, Kajiado 42, Uasin Gishu 36, Turkana 33, Mombasa 29, Kericho 20, Kisumu 20.

Trans Nzoia has 17 cases, Kitui 17, Narok 14, Migori 13, Bomet 12, Bungoma 12, Kilifi 12, Nyeri 12, Garissa 12, Nandi 12, Kisii 8, Laikipia 7, Meru 7, Tharaka Nithi 7, Mandera 6, Nyandarua 6, Siaya 4, Kakamega 3, Elgeyo Marakwet 3, Busia 2, Makueni 2, Murang’a 2, Baringo 2, Tana River 1, West Pokot 1, Homa Bay 1, Kirinyaga 1, Kwale 1 and Lamu 1.