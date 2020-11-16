Covid-19: 18 succumb as virus cases hit 70,084

The country Covid-19 caseload hit 70,804 on Monday after 559 people tested positive in the last 24 hours.

18 more patients succumbed to the virus over the same period bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to 1,287.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe says the new cases were derived from 3,074 samples on a day it emerged that 274 fatalities resulting from the virus have been recorded this month alone among them 8 medical doctors.

“This has been the darkest month since March when the pandemic struck. Since the beginning of this month, we have recorded some 14,927 positive cases and lost some 274 people,” said CS Kagwe.

478 patients have also recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, 337 from home-based care program while 141 are from various health facilities across the country.

Kagwe had earlier met with representatives from the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Union (KMPDU) to discuss issues affecting healthcare workers and their safety.The Monday morning meeting with the doctors’ union also addressed issues of Insurance, PPEs, safety of their families and compensation.

“The meeting today was not focused on the strike notice issued by the health workers. It was Covid-19 specific. It was on safety of medics,” he said.

KMPDU had on Sunday issued a 21-day strike notice after holding a National Advisory Council meeting.

“We are still collecting more information. Any school that reports cases will be shut for two weeks. We will not open schools just because we have to. We will be guided by the situation,” he remarked.

And amid increased cases of Covid-19 in learning institutions, Kagwe said the ministry of health is closely monitoring the situation including reports indicating that a learner at a school in Kakamega County had succumbed to the virus.

The Health CS said that school re-opening in January 2021 will be guided by the virus situation in the country.