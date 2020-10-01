Covid-19: 184 new cases as seven die

Cabinet Secretary for Health Mutahi Kagwe has announced 184 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours raising the countries figures to 38,713.

The new cases come from a sample size of 4,700 that health officials took for testing.

From the cases, 170 are Kenyans while 14 are foreigners. In terms of gender, 110 are males and 74 are females.

The youngest to contract the disease is a two-month-old infant while the oldest is 88.

At the same time, 115 patients have recovered from the disease, 67 are from the Home- Based Care Programme while 48 have been discharged from various hospitals bringing the total recoveries now stands at 25,023.

Seven patients have succumbed to the disease, bringing the total fatality in the country to 718.

The cases reported Thursday were distributed in Counties as follows; Nairobi 58, Mombasa 22, Kisumu 20 Nakuru 13, Kericho 13, Trans Nzoia 8, Laikipia 7 and Machakos 7.