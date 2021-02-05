Covid-19: 195 more test positive as three succumb

The Ministry of Health has recorded 195 new Covid-19 cases on Friday from a sample size of 5,859 tested in the last 24 hours.

The latest statistics brought the number of confirmed cases in the country to 101,534 from the 1,206,161 cumulative tests conducted since March.

From the new cases, 174 are Kenyans while 21 are foreign nationals. 116 are male while 79 female.

The youngest is a one-month-old baby, while the oldest is aged 90 years.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



125 patients have recovered from the disease, 45 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 80 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 84,268.

Three patients have succumbed to the virus in past 24 hours. The total number of fatalities due to the virus remains at 1,776.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, a total of 401 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while a further 1,419 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

27 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 16 are on ventilatory support and 12 on supplemental oxygen while 11 patients are under observation.

An additional 17 patients are on supplementary oxygen with 12 in the general wards and five in the High Dependency Unit.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 140, Kiambu 8, Turkana 6, Machakos 6, Mombasa 5, Embu 5, Kisumu 5, Nakuru 3, Kajiado 3, Garissa 3, Nyeri 3, Laikipia 2, Kilifi 2, Makueni 1, Kisii 1, Siaya 1 and Trans Nzoia 1.