195 new COVID-19 cases as hospital admissions hit 1,084

COVID-19 hospital admissions have gone up in the last two weeks with 1,084 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the country.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe Monday announced that 39 patients are on supplemental oxygen while another 2,480 were on home-based care even as 195 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, from a sample size of 1,852.

This brings to 45,076 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country from 623,828 samples tested since March when the first case was confirmed.

From the cases, 176 are Kenyans and 19 are foreigners, 137 males and 58 females the youngest being a five-month-old baby while the oldest is 75 years.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The fatality rate continued on an upward trend with seven more people succumbing to the virus.

“ Seven patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the fatality to 839. Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones”, said the CS in a statement.

The latest figures were released a day after the health cabinet secretary told Kenyans to brace themselves for a second wave following a steady rise in cases since the partial reopening of the country on September 28.

In the relaxed measures, bars were allowed to resume operations with churches given the nod to hold up to a third of their normal capacity.

The number of people attending ceremonies such as funerals and weddings was also reviewed upwards from 100 people to 200.

Kagwe blamed the spike across the country on the blatant disregard of the Covid preventive measures with the infection rate standing at a worrying 12pc up from the previous 4pc.

“We are headed to tough times ahead,” he told a news conference on Sunday when he announced 685 new cases and seven deaths, “the second wave is coming judging from the increase in new infections and deaths.”

On a positive note, 227 people have recovered from the disease, 146 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 81 have been discharged from various hospitals.

Total recoveries now stand at 32,084.

From the latest infections, Nairobi leads with 99, Busia 18, Uasin Gishu 17, Meru 14, Mombasa 10, Kiambu 10, Murang’a 8, Nakuru 7, Kajiado 3, Kisumu and Machakos have two cases each, Bungoma Wajir Kitui Nyandarua and Nandi counties have a case each.