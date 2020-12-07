Covid-19: 199 more test positive as 5 succumb

Kenya recorded 199 new Covid-19 cases on Monday from a sample size of 2,416 tested in the last 24 hours.

The latest statistics brought the number of confirmed cases in the country to 88,579 from 934,215 cumulative tests conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 177 are Kenyans while 22 are foreigners with 123 being male and 76 females who have been confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a three-year-old baby, while the oldest is aged 90 years.

485 patients have recovered from the disease, 416 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 69 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 69,414.

5 patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the cumulative number of fatalities to 1,531.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, a total of 1,171 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 8,127 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

83 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 40 are on ventilatory support, and 41 on supplemental oxygen. One patient is under observation.

A further 70 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 62 admitted in general wards and 8 in High Dependency Unit (HDU).

In terms of county distribution, Nairobi continues to lead with the highest positive cases at 77, Mombasa 21, Busia 20, Uasin Gishu 19, Meru 11, Kiambu 9, West Pokot 7, Kilifi 7, Turkana 5, Laikipia 4, Narok 4, Kajiado 4, Murang’a 3, Kakamega 2 while Nakuru, Kisumu, Embu, Machakos, Siaya and Kwale recorded one case each.