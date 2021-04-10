COVID-19; 21 new death reports as 1,030 test positive

21 people have recently died from COVID-19 complications bringing the total number of fatalities in the Country to 2330.

According to the Ministry of Health, 5 of the deaths occurred in the last one month while 16 were late death reports having occurred on diverse dates and recorded after conducting facility record units.

Cumulative deaths by age now stands as follows; 0-9 years (45), 10-19 years (17), 20-29 (94), 30-39 years (209), 40-49 years (326), 50-59 years (524), 60 years and above (1,115).

In the meantime 1,030 people have tested positive for COVIS-19 in the last 24hrs from a sample size of 8,316.

The total confirmed positive cases now stands at 145,184 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,557,704.

During the same period, 422 patients recovered from the disease, 105 from the various health facilities across the Country, while 317 were from the Home Based Care Program. Total recoveries now stand at 98,605.

In terms of distribution among Counties, Nairobi has 401 cases, Nakuru 68, Kiambu 64, Kakamega 53, Machakos 51, Mombasa 51, Uasin Gishu 44, Nyeri 35, Kitui 26, Kajiado 24, Kilifi 24, Busia 19, Siaya 19, Nandi 17, Transnzoia 17, Kisumu 16, Nyandarua 15, Kirinyaga 11, Laikipia 9, Kericho 8, Bungoma 7, Mandera 7 and Turkana 7.

A total of 1,616 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,243 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

247 patients are in the ICU, 46 of whom are on ventilatory support & 170 on supplemental oxygen. 31 patients are on observation.

Another 259 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 246 of them in general wards and 13 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

